Police move in quickly to remove Extinction Rebellion activists blocking traffic

Police were prompt in safely removing Extinction Rebellion activists who staged a sitting protest in a Riverside Expressway off-ramp in Brisbane earlier today.

The protesters blocked the Turbot Street off-ramp about 8am, with a “triangle of temporary fencing” to which two activists then attached themselves.

Inspector Karl Hahne from the City Central Patrol Group said they were advised by a member of the public.

“We were really pleased this morning,” he told Scott Emerson.

“It was 28 minutes from the moment we were advised the protesters were there until we had arrested the two, and removed the obstruction from the motorway to allow motorists to go on with their business and get to work.”

He said the group was trying to change their methodology to keep police on their feet.

