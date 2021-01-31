Police Minister’s KitKat analogy fires up Neil Breen

Comments by Police Minister Mark Ryan around youth justice and sentencing have agitated Neil Breen.

Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll admitted she was “frustrated” by young offenders being released on bail but said police are doing “everything to put these children before the court”.

“The problem Katarina Carroll’s got is this boofhead, the Police Minister Mark Ryan, who is unbefitting to be a minister in this state,” said Neil.

“Talking about bail laws yesterday, he goosed himself in a royal fashion.”

Mr Ryan had used the example of children stealing KitKats to discuss sentencing.

“Listen, boofhead, we’re not talking about a kid who stole a KitKat,” Neil continued.

“What the Police Minister Mark Ryan has done there is try to water down the crimes committed by children right across this state.

“You are a touchy-feely civil libertarian who should have a good, hard look at yourself.”

