Police Minister blames ‘small cohort’ for Townsville’s soaring crime rates

2 hours ago
Bikie Warsgold coastmark ryanqld police servicetownsville

The Queensland Police Minister has defended the Palaszczuk government’s record on crime amid an increase in bikie violence and vehicle theft.

Neil Breen pointed out maintaining law and order is a high priority for voters, especially following the execution-style murder of Gold Coast bikie Shane Bowden.

“The public doesn’t like it when someone is shot in the head in their driveway in a suburban street on a Sunday night, no matter who it is.

“There’s kids dying in stolen cars on Saturday nights.”

Police Minister Mark Ryan told Neil he has “complete faith” in the QPS to deal with both issues apolitically.

“The framework that we’ve got in Queensland now is the toughest regime in the nation.

“Unfortunately there is a small cohort of young offenders in Townsville who are committing significant crime.

“There is this group of what I call the hardcore, hard-nut offenders.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty, Nine News

CrimeNewsQLD
