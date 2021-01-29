4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Police make double arrest of teens on Pacific Motorway following car thefts

4 hours ago
4BC News
Brisbane car theftsyouth crime
Article image for Police make double arrest of teens on Pacific Motorway following car thefts

Police have arrested and charged two teenage boys following a series alleged of car thefts and traffic offences across Eight Mile Plains and Woolloongabba yesterday. 

The 15- and 17-year-olds  were arrested when one of the stolen cars was found stuck in traffic on the Pacific Motorway at Woolloongabba.

Both teens have been denied bail ahead of their appearance in the Children’s Magistrates Court.

Police will allege two silver Mercedes-Benz cars and a white Toyota Landcruiser were stolen at a burglary at Sungold Place in Eight Mile Plains at around 1.45am.

A short time later, one of the two stolen Mercedes-Benz cars, a silver hatchback, was involved in a crash on Victor Street.

The two offenders fled the scene on-foot before police arrived.

At around 12pm, police spotted the stolen Landcruiser on Compton Road, Calamvale.

The Landcruiser was tracked using unmarked vehicles and Polair as it travelled into Brisbane City and then back southbound on the Pacific Motorway, where police were able to apprehend the alleged offenders.

It will be further alleged the teens were involved in a burglary on Bordeaux Street in Eight Mile Plains earlier that day, as well as the theft of a Honda hatchback from an address on Lamona Circuit in Sunnybank.

The 15-year-old Rocklea boy has been charged with:
• One count of attempted burglary
• One count of enter premises with intent to commit indictable offence
• Two counts of burglary and commit indictable offence
• Two counts of receiving tainted property
• Two counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

The  17-year-old South MacLean boy has been charged with one count each of:
• Burglary and commit indictable offence
• Attempted burglary and commit indictable offence
• Enter premises with intent to commit indictable offence
• Receiving tainted property
• Unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Image: Queensland Police

4BC News
CrimeNewsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873