Police make double arrest of teens on Pacific Motorway following car thefts

Police have arrested and charged two teenage boys following a series alleged of car thefts and traffic offences across Eight Mile Plains and Woolloongabba yesterday.

The 15- and 17-year-olds were arrested when one of the stolen cars was found stuck in traffic on the Pacific Motorway at Woolloongabba.

Both teens have been denied bail ahead of their appearance in the Children’s Magistrates Court.

Police will allege two silver Mercedes-Benz cars and a white Toyota Landcruiser were stolen at a burglary at Sungold Place in Eight Mile Plains at around 1.45am.

A short time later, one of the two stolen Mercedes-Benz cars, a silver hatchback, was involved in a crash on Victor Street.

The two offenders fled the scene on-foot before police arrived.

At around 12pm, police spotted the stolen Landcruiser on Compton Road, Calamvale.

The Landcruiser was tracked using unmarked vehicles and Polair as it travelled into Brisbane City and then back southbound on the Pacific Motorway, where police were able to apprehend the alleged offenders.

It will be further alleged the teens were involved in a burglary on Bordeaux Street in Eight Mile Plains earlier that day, as well as the theft of a Honda hatchback from an address on Lamona Circuit in Sunnybank.

The 15-year-old Rocklea boy has been charged with:

• One count of attempted burglary

• One count of enter premises with intent to commit indictable offence

• Two counts of burglary and commit indictable offence

• Two counts of receiving tainted property

• Two counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

The 17-year-old South MacLean boy has been charged with one count each of:

• Burglary and commit indictable offence

• Attempted burglary and commit indictable offence

• Enter premises with intent to commit indictable offence

• Receiving tainted property

• Unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

