4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Police look to skies to catch speeding hoons

5 hours ago
Spencer Howson
Crimedrones
Article image for Police look to skies to catch speeding hoons

Queensland Police could soon be patrolling our roads from the air to catch speeding drivers in the act. 

Police say aerial surveillance is already proving its worth, helping catch dozens of offenders in a huge blitz on Gold Coast hoons.

More officers are being trained as pilots and an increasing number of drones are being deployed as crime fighting tools.

Drones are a vital part of Operation Tango Vinyl which has led to the arrest of 99 people on 137 charges, including dangerous driving as well as drug and drink-driving offences.

The operation has also resulted in the seizure of 20 vehicles under anti-hooning laws, while almost 400 infringement notices have been issued.

Press PLAY below to hear more 

Image: Getty

Spencer Howson
CrimeNewsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873