Police locate submerged car in the search for missing mum Amy Schulkins

1 hour ago
4BC News
Article image for Police locate submerged car in the search for missing mum Amy Schulkins

Police have found the car believed to belong to missing Caboolture mum, Amy Schulkins in water off Bribie Island and Sandstone Point.

The 36-year-old woman has been missing since December 30, after she was last spotted driving on the Bruce Highway.

A submerged vehicle, believed to be a four-wheel-drive, was located around 11am and pulled from the water.

Further forensic examinations of the vehicle are ongoing.

Her family and friends have run an extensive search and social media campaign following her disappearance.

 

Image: Supplied

4BC News
News
