4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Police left stunned by shocking numbers on day one of high-tech camera rollout

3 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Acting Chief Superintendent Ray Rohwderroad safety cameras
Article image for Police left stunned by shocking numbers on day one of high-tech camera rollout

Police have been left stunned by the number of drivers caught using their phones or without a seatbelt by new high-tech cameras.

The mobile and fixed cameras are now in place across the state, with huge numbers of people caught using phones while driving on day one of the new technology being switched on.

Acting Chief Superintendent Ray Rohwder said he was surprised by the number of people caught.

“I’ve got to admit I was a bit stunned as well,” he told Scott Emerson.

“There was 417 warning letters went out, 366 were illegal use of a mobile phone and 51 for seatbelt offences, I don’t understand either, but both are particularly grading for me to be honest.”

At this stage, drivers will just cop a warning letter.

“It’s a voluntary contribution scheme I always say, easiest way not to get a ticket is not to carry on with unlawful behaviour.”

Press PLAY below to hear his favourite question as a road safety cop

Images: Getty

Scott Emerson
LawNewsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873