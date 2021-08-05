Police left stunned by shocking numbers on day one of high-tech camera rollout

Police have been left stunned by the number of drivers caught using their phones or without a seatbelt by new high-tech cameras.

The mobile and fixed cameras are now in place across the state, with huge numbers of people caught using phones while driving on day one of the new technology being switched on.

Acting Chief Superintendent Ray Rohwder said he was surprised by the number of people caught.

“I’ve got to admit I was a bit stunned as well,” he told Scott Emerson.

“There was 417 warning letters went out, 366 were illegal use of a mobile phone and 51 for seatbelt offences, I don’t understand either, but both are particularly grading for me to be honest.”

At this stage, drivers will just cop a warning letter.

“It’s a voluntary contribution scheme I always say, easiest way not to get a ticket is not to carry on with unlawful behaviour.”

Press PLAY below to hear his favourite question as a road safety cop

Images: Getty