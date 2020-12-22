4BC
Police launch homicide investigation after two found dead in Townsville home

10 hours ago
4BC News
Crimetownsville
Article image for Police launch homicide investigation after two found dead in Townsville home

Townsville police are investigating a suspected homicide following the deaths of two people in a Gulliver home today. 

Police were called to the address on Fulham Road after the bodies of a man and woman, both aged in their 40s, were discovered.

Detectives believe the man and woman knew each other.

A crime scene has been declared and scientific officers are in attendance as investigations continue.

Anyone with further information is urged to contact police.

Image: Nine News

4BC News
CrimeNewsQLD
