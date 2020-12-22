Police launch homicide investigation after two found dead in Townsville home

Townsville police are investigating a suspected homicide following the deaths of two people in a Gulliver home today.

Police were called to the address on Fulham Road after the bodies of a man and woman, both aged in their 40s, were discovered.

Detectives believe the man and woman knew each other.

A crime scene has been declared and scientific officers are in attendance as investigations continue.

Anyone with further information is urged to contact police.

Image: Nine News