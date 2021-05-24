Police investigating ‘suspicious’ circumstances around child’s death

Queensland Police have this morning announced investigations into the death of an 11-year-old child at Mount Cotton in 2019.

Detective Inspector Steve Hollands said investigations were launched after “certain inconsistencies in witness versions and in the autopsy results”.

It’s believed Sophie died in her home sometime between Saturday July 27 and Thursday August 1, 2019.

“During this time, the evidence that we have is there was only one person in the house that interacted with Sophie,” Detective Inspector Hollands said.

“And that was her mother.”

However, Detective Inspector Hollands could not confirm whether Sophie’s mother has been named a person of interest.

“I appeal to any member of the community who may have information in relation to Sophie’s death to immediately contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000,” he said.

Image: Queensland Police Service