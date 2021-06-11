4BC
Police investigate fatal house fire west of Brisbane

3 hours ago
4BC News
house fire
A person has died in a house fire west of Brisbane.

Emergency services were called to the property in Lowood just before 4pm where the home was found fully engulfed.

One person was located deceased inside, while a woman managed to escape uninjured.

A crime scene has been established and investigations are continuing.

