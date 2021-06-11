Police investigate fatal house fire west of Brisbane
A person has died in a house fire west of Brisbane.
Emergency services were called to the property in Lowood just before 4pm where the home was found fully engulfed.
One person was located deceased inside, while a woman managed to escape uninjured.
A crime scene has been established and investigations are continuing.
#Lowood – Crews remain on standby in support of @QldFES at a house fire reported at 3.42pm. One patient was assessed for smoke inhalation and minor injuries and later declined ambulance transport to hospital.
— Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) June 11, 2021