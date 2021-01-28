Police probe possible quarantine breach after man allegedly visits store

Police are investigating an alleged hotel quarantine breach where a man allegedly visited a convenience store.

It’s alleged the man visited a 7-Eleven while travelling from hospital to his accomodation in Surfers Paradise.

Queensland Health say the guest completed hotel quarantine in early January and tested negative for COVID-19 three times.

A police investigation is now underway.

Nine News reporter Mackenzie Colahan said the alleged breach occurred on January 3.

“He was taken to the Gold Coast University Hospital for a check-up he was transported there via ambulance,” he told Scott Emerson.

“As per Queensland Health’s own guidelines at the time, he was able to return from hospital to the quarantine hotel in a taxi.

“Apparently both him and the driver were wearing full PPE and given strict instructions to go straight to the hotel, but he has allegedly decided it would be a good idea to stop off at a 7-11 service station to get something to eat.”

