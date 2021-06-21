4BC
  • Home
  • News
  • Police hunting ‘drivers, planners and..

Police hunting ‘drivers, planners and facilitators’ over bikie murder

3 hours ago
Neil Breen
Mongols motorcycle club
Article image for Police hunting ‘drivers, planners and facilitators’ over bikie murder

Queensland Police have released CCTV footage of two cars believed to be linked to the murder of bikie Shane Bowden.

Bowden was fatally shot 21 times on the driveway of his Gold Coast home last year in an alleged feud with the Mongols Motorcycle Club.

The silver Holden Commodore and maroon Ford Falcon were spotted driving together in the Ipswich area the day after they were believed to be purchased.

“So, they’re going very hard to break down this bikie gang that murdered bike Shane Bowden,” Neil Breen said.

Press PLAY below to hear what transpired after the vision’s release 

Image: Queensland Police Service 

Neil Breen
News
