Police hunting ‘drivers, planners and facilitators’ over bikie murder

Queensland Police have released CCTV footage of two cars believed to be linked to the murder of bikie Shane Bowden.

Bowden was fatally shot 21 times on the driveway of his Gold Coast home last year in an alleged feud with the Mongols Motorcycle Club.

The silver Holden Commodore and maroon Ford Falcon were spotted driving together in the Ipswich area the day after they were believed to be purchased.

CCTV released as part of ongoing appeal into murder of Shane Bowden on the Gold Coast last October. 🔗https://t.co/ldWXo1K5ka pic.twitter.com/nHJK2TBTRg — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) June 20, 2021

“So, they’re going very hard to break down this bikie gang that murdered bike Shane Bowden,” Neil Breen said.

Image: Queensland Police Service