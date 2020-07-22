4BC
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Police hunt missing interstate travellers who gave fake addresses

12 hours ago
4BC News
coronavirusQLD borderqueensland police

Queensland police are on the hunt for more than 200 arrivals who have flouted home quarantine orders.

185 people are accused of providing authorities with false contact details and addresses, nowhere to be found when police carried out compliance checks.

A further 25 people had given their real address, but were not self-isolating as mandated by public health directions.

Police say the alleged quarantine breachers remain at large and are wanted for questioning.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said there is no threat of coronavirus transmission, as the breaches occurred in early April.

“I want to reassure people … that police are doing thorough checks.”

They will likely be handed fines of $4,003 if caught, and could face up to 6 months in prison.

 

Image: Twitter/Queensland Police

4BC News
NewsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873