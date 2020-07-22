Police hunt missing interstate travellers who gave fake addresses

Queensland police are on the hunt for more than 200 arrivals who have flouted home quarantine orders.

185 people are accused of providing authorities with false contact details and addresses, nowhere to be found when police carried out compliance checks.

A further 25 people had given their real address, but were not self-isolating as mandated by public health directions.

Police say the alleged quarantine breachers remain at large and are wanted for questioning.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said there is no threat of coronavirus transmission, as the breaches occurred in early April.

“I want to reassure people … that police are doing thorough checks.”

They will likely be handed fines of $4,003 if caught, and could face up to 6 months in prison.

Image: Twitter/Queensland Police