4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Police hunt for missing items in Sunshine Coast homicide investigation 

2 hours ago
4BC News
Crimequeensland police servicesunshine coast
Article image for Police hunt for missing items in Sunshine Coast homicide investigation 

Police investigating the alleged murder of a man at Nambour on Monday are seeking two items believed to be able to assist investigations. 

A 42-year-old Nambour man has been charged with murder following an allegedly violent fight outside a Sunshine Coast home on August 16.

A 32-year-old Weyba Downs man was found collapsed in a street with wounds to his chest and stomach and died shortly after paramedics arrived at the scene.

Police believe the two men may have known each other through a mutual acquaintance.

Jacket
phone

It’s believed the two items were discarded in the Nambour/Bli Bli area around the time of the alleged incident.

The items are described as “an older style brown tartan fleece-lined jacket” (similar to the jacket pictured above) and a Samsung Galaxy S9 phone.

Anyone with further information is urged to contact police.

 

Image: Queensland Police Service 

4BC News
CrimeNewsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873