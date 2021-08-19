Police hunt for missing items in Sunshine Coast homicide investigation 

Police investigating the alleged murder of a man at Nambour on Monday are seeking two items believed to be able to assist investigations.

A 42-year-old Nambour man has been charged with murder following an allegedly violent fight outside a Sunshine Coast home on August 16.

A 32-year-old Weyba Downs man was found collapsed in a street with wounds to his chest and stomach and died shortly after paramedics arrived at the scene.

Police believe the two men may have known each other through a mutual acquaintance.

It’s believed the two items were discarded in the Nambour/Bli Bli area around the time of the alleged incident.

The items are described as “an older style brown tartan fleece-lined jacket” (similar to the jacket pictured above) and a Samsung Galaxy S9 phone.

Anyone with further information is urged to contact police.

Image: Queensland Police Service