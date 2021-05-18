4BC
Police defend circumstances around Wooloowin house fire

6 hours ago
Neil Breen
queensland police service
Queensland Police have defended the release of a man who allegedly lit a Wooloowin house on fire while two women were inside. 

Police were called to the residence at 11pm on Saturday, May 15 on reports of a high level disturbance.

Pharmacist Curtis Shea Mickan was arrested and taken to the Brisbane Watch House, but was released hours later on ‘strict conditions’ and no charges.

Police allege Mickan returned to the property after his release, around 6am on Sunday, May 16, and set the home alight.

Neil Breen asked Family and Domestic Violence Commander Ben Martain why Mickan was taken to the watch house if police ultimately would not charge him.

Image: Nine News 

Neil Breen
News
