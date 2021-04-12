4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Police crackdown on Gold Coast hoons in major blitz

4 hours ago
4BC News
Crimegold coasthoons
Article image for Police crackdown on Gold Coast hoons in major blitz

An anti-hooning operation on the Gold Coast over the weekend has seen multiple people arrested and dozens slapped with fines.

Police impounded six cars, issued 79 infringement notices and charged five people with dangerous driving in a major anti-hooning blitz on the Gold Coast.

It comes after two out of control car meets in recent weeks.

As part of Operation Tango Vinyl, police intercepted cars across the northern Gold Coast on Saturday night, including at a carpark on Old Coach Road in Upper Coomera where a small number of cars and people gathered.

Police also:

  • Charged two drivers for drink driving and two for drug driving
  • Issued 12 type-two related hooning offences

Images: Queensland Police

4BC News
CrimeNewsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873