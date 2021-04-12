Police crackdown on Gold Coast hoons in major blitz

An anti-hooning operation on the Gold Coast over the weekend has seen multiple people arrested and dozens slapped with fines.

Police impounded six cars, issued 79 infringement notices and charged five people with dangerous driving in a major anti-hooning blitz on the Gold Coast.

It comes after two out of control car meets in recent weeks.

As part of Operation Tango Vinyl, police intercepted cars across the northern Gold Coast on Saturday night, including at a carpark on Old Coach Road in Upper Coomera where a small number of cars and people gathered.

Police also:

Charged two drivers for drink driving and two for drug driving

Issued 12 type-two related hooning offences

