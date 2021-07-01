4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • QLD
  • Police considered barricading beaches after ‘..

Police considered barricading beaches after ‘really disappointing’ scenes

3 hours ago
Bill McDonald
Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewskipolice
Article image for Police considered barricading beaches after ‘really disappointing’ scenes

Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski has described images of busy beaches with people flouting the lockdown and mask mandate as “really disappointing”.

Images published by the Courier Mail yesterday showed Noosa and Sunshine Coast packed with beach go-ers.

“At the end of the day, people now what the restrictions are … going out and getting a sun tan is not one of them,” he told Bill McDonald.

Police have handed out 301 masks as of this afternoon.

Asked if police would close beaches if people continue to flout the lockdown, he said they would continue to work with councils.

“We work very closely with the councils and they have been excellent, we were looking and considering today at barricades and that sort of thing, but we wanted to see how it went, but it’s looking a bit better today.”

Press PLAY below to hear his wrap-up of the lockdown

Image: Nine News

Bill McDonald
NewsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873