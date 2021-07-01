Police considered barricading beaches after ‘really disappointing’ scenes

Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski has described images of busy beaches with people flouting the lockdown and mask mandate as “really disappointing”.

Images published by the Courier Mail yesterday showed Noosa and Sunshine Coast packed with beach go-ers.

“At the end of the day, people now what the restrictions are … going out and getting a sun tan is not one of them,” he told Bill McDonald.

Police have handed out 301 masks as of this afternoon.

Asked if police would close beaches if people continue to flout the lockdown, he said they would continue to work with councils.

“We work very closely with the councils and they have been excellent, we were looking and considering today at barricades and that sort of thing, but we wanted to see how it went, but it’s looking a bit better today.”

Press PLAY below to hear his wrap-up of the lockdown

Image: Nine News