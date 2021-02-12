4BC
Police appeal for drivers who may have information on savage bus driver attack

7 hours ago
Article image for Police appeal for drivers who may have information on savage bus driver attack

Police are searching for the drivers of two cars following the savage attack on a bus driver earlier this week.

The two cars, a white Mitsubishi Triton and a blue Hyundai hatch, were travelling northbound on Drews Road between 9:08am and 9:12am on Monday February 8.

There’s no suggestion the drivers were involved in the incident but police say they may have information.

A 35-year-old bus driver was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital and treated for injuries after he had an unknown chemical substance thrown at his face.

Images: Queensland Police

