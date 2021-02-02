Police announce huge reward over 20-year-old cold case mystery

Police have announced a $250,000 reward in the suspected murder of 28-year-old Steven Goldsmith in 2000.

The last confirmed sighting of him was on July 10, 2000, when he used a Commonwealth Bank ATM in New Farm, and was captured on CCTV.

Police found his car with his work tools at his unit.

All of his belongings were inside, including passport, licence and personal papers, and there was a load of washing still in the dryer.

Smith was an arborist at the time.

Detective Inspector Damien Hansen of the Homicide Group said police believe he was murdered around the time he disappeared.

“Steven’s disappearance was out of character. He was in regular contact with his family in England and he had upcoming plans in life he was looking forward to.

“We strongly believe there are people within the community with crucial information regarding this case. Steven’s parents need and deserve to know what happened to their son.”

Police say he spent time in the Fortitude Valley and New Farm areas and was known to frequent bars, clubs and boarding houses and was experimenting with drugs.

He was around 175cm tall, spoke with an English accent, had red hair and freckles and a fair complexion.

He had several tattoos, including an eagle on his shoulder blade, and walked with a slight limp as a result of a workplace injury.