Poignant new film ‘Minari’ paves way for history-making actress

A touching new film, which follows the story of a Korean family chasing the American dream, has paved the way for a supporting actress to make history.

Minari is a semi-autobiographical telling of a family who starts a farm in 1980s Arkansas, with Yuh-Jung Youn playing grandmother Soonja.

Youn’s performance was nominated in the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role, making her the first Korean woman to be nominated.

Minari itself was been nominated for, and won, Best Foreign Languages Film at the 78th Golden Globes, sparking controversy for being snubbed from the Best Motion Picture category due to a language ruling.

The film has been described as reflective of the broader experience of Asian-American families and therefore belonging in the main category.

Speaking to Deborah Knight from Canada, Youn even revealed her own experiences moving to America from South Korea added depth to her performance as Soonja.

“I’ve been watch[ing] a lot of Koreans who [were] in similar situations like Jacob’s family.”

But the film’s successes to date are yet to sink in for Youn.

“When I start[ed] this movie, I didn’t think this was going to be debuted for American film.”

“Congratulations, too, on winning Best Supporting Actress at a number of critical award ceremonies,” said Deborah.

“Yes, that’s what they said, but still it’s unreal to me,” Youn responded. “I don’t know how to describe my feelings.”

Image: Emily Assiran / Getty Images