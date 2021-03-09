4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

PNG coronavirus surge speaks to lockdown efficacy

6 hours ago
Neil Breen
coronavirusPNGProfessor Nigel McMillan
Article image for PNG coronavirus surge speaks to lockdown efficacy

A new coronavirus strain is running rampant through the population of Papua New Guinea, which experts argue evidences the value in public health controls. 

Amid the rapid spread, a new coronavirus strain had mutated within the PNG population.

“Everyone coming back from Papua New Guinea, it seems has got COVID-19,” said Neil Breen.

“There’s been 36 cases of COVID-19 in the last couple of weeks … [and] half of them are from PNG.”

Infectious Diseases & Immunology Professor Nigel McMillan said the spread was “probably just [due to] a lack of public health controls”.

“They don’t have lockdowns, public health measures, et cetera, et cetera.

“This is just reflecting what the virus will do if it’s allowed to run around.”

With a new strain so close by, Professor McMillan said Australia should take part in shouldering the burden.

“It’s not just Australia doing its own thing – we’ve got to make sure everyone in our region’s being taken care of as well.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview 

Image: Getty

Neil Breen
NewsWorld
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873