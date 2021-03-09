PNG coronavirus surge speaks to lockdown efficacy

A new coronavirus strain is running rampant through the population of Papua New Guinea, which experts argue evidences the value in public health controls.

Amid the rapid spread, a new coronavirus strain had mutated within the PNG population.

“Everyone coming back from Papua New Guinea, it seems has got COVID-19,” said Neil Breen.

“There’s been 36 cases of COVID-19 in the last couple of weeks … [and] half of them are from PNG.”

Infectious Diseases & Immunology Professor Nigel McMillan said the spread was “probably just [due to] a lack of public health controls”.

“They don’t have lockdowns, public health measures, et cetera, et cetera.

“This is just reflecting what the virus will do if it’s allowed to run around.”

With a new strain so close by, Professor McMillan said Australia should take part in shouldering the burden.

“It’s not just Australia doing its own thing – we’ve got to make sure everyone in our region’s being taken care of as well.”

