PM tells why political leaders are among first to receive jab

5 hours ago
Neil Breen
coronavirusPrime Minister Scott MorrisonVaccine rollout
Article image for PM tells why political leaders are among first to receive jab

Political leaders worldwide have been accused of “jumping the queue” for being some of the first to receive coronavirus vaccines. 

Despite this, Scott Morrison, alongside the Health Minister and premiers, will receive the jab early into the Australian rollout.

“That’s not jumping the queue or anything like that,” Mr Morrison told Neil Breen. “It’s a pretty standard thing leaders do around the world.”

Mr Morrison said the move will be important to building public confidence in the vaccine alongside a communications campaign aimed at informing Australians about the vaccine.

He also discredited reports the vaccine rollout will commence on February 15.

“These things are very conditional upon the supplier arrangements coming out of Pfizer in particular.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview.

Image: Tracey Nearmy/Getty Images

