PM slams ‘appalling’ process over Great Barrier Reef warning

8 hours ago
Article image for PM slams ‘appalling’ process over Great Barrier Reef warning

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has slammed the “appalling process” over UNESCO’s recommendation to include the Great Barrier Reef on the World Heritage Sites that are in danger.

A number of countries are supporting Australia’s criticism, which has made headlines around the world.

“The UNESCO process has been appalling,” he told Neil Breen.

“We have been busy in talking to our friends, and the list of countries is quite extraordinary … joining us in highlighting this process is not on.”

He also said he felt for Queensland tourism operators leading into the school holidays, amid the latest round of border closures with declared NSW hotspots.

Mr Morrison said he has faith NSW will be able to bring the growing Bondi cluster under control.

“I feel for the Queensland tourism industry, I hope we can get these border bans out of the way as quickly as possible,” he said.

“NSW will do I think a fantastic job of getting on top of this as they’ve demonstrated time again

“They haven’t locked down Sydney, but they have some restrictions in place.”

He said Queensland tourism industry would be wanting to see people from NSW these school holidays.

“It’s important those restrictions get lifted as soon as they possibly can.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Nine News 

