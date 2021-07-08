4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

PM hopes to reach phase two of COVID roadmap before year’s end

4 hours ago
Ray Hadley
covid-19Scott Morrison
Article image for PM hopes to reach phase two of COVID roadmap before year’s end

The Prime Minister hopes Australia will move into phase two of a roadmap out of COVID before the end of the year after Pfizer were fast-tracked.

The federal government has struck a deal with the US pharmaceutical company, which will see it deliver one million doses a week from July 19.

Currently, Australia is receiving between 300,000 and 350,000 Pfizer doses per week.

Scott Morrison had previously outlined a four-phase plan to open up Australia, though vaccine targets are yet to be set.

Mr Morrison told Ray Hadley he hopes to move into phase two before the end of the year.

“By the end of this year, it is absolutely achievable to have everyone being offered that dose.”

Phase two includes eased restrictions on vaccinated residents regarding lockdowns and border controls.

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Ray Hadley
AustraliaHealthNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873