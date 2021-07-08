PM hopes to reach phase two of COVID roadmap before year’s end

The Prime Minister hopes Australia will move into phase two of a roadmap out of COVID before the end of the year after Pfizer were fast-tracked.

The federal government has struck a deal with the US pharmaceutical company, which will see it deliver one million doses a week from July 19.

Currently, Australia is receiving between 300,000 and 350,000 Pfizer doses per week.

Scott Morrison had previously outlined a four-phase plan to open up Australia, though vaccine targets are yet to be set.

Mr Morrison told Ray Hadley he hopes to move into phase two before the end of the year.

“By the end of this year, it is absolutely achievable to have everyone being offered that dose.”

Phase two includes eased restrictions on vaccinated residents regarding lockdowns and border controls.

