4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

PM hails restriction exemptions for vaccinated Australians

47 mins ago
Neil Breen
covid-19COVID-19 vaccinationPrime Minister Scott Morrison
Article image for PM hails restriction exemptions for vaccinated Australians

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has welcomed the potential introduction of restriction exemptions for vaccinated Australians. 

Vaccination passports are being considered for major sporting events in New South Wales, with Venues NSW chairman Tony Shepherd planning to seek government approval in the coming weeks.

Mr Morrison said exemptions are a ‘commonsense’ decision for those who have “taken steps to reduce risk to other people and themselves”.

“We’ve got the Northern Territory government working together with the Victorian government and the Tasmanian government right now.

“They’re bringing back to National Cabinet the recommendations and options that states can pursue.”

But Mr Morrison added such measures would be up to the states, as “the federal government can’t legislate that”.

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Neil Breen
AustraliaLawNewsPoliticsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873