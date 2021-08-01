PM hails restriction exemptions for vaccinated Australians

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has welcomed the potential introduction of restriction exemptions for vaccinated Australians.

Vaccination passports are being considered for major sporting events in New South Wales, with Venues NSW chairman Tony Shepherd planning to seek government approval in the coming weeks.

Mr Morrison said exemptions are a ‘commonsense’ decision for those who have “taken steps to reduce risk to other people and themselves”.

“We’ve got the Northern Territory government working together with the Victorian government and the Tasmanian government right now.

“They’re bringing back to National Cabinet the recommendations and options that states can pursue.”

But Mr Morrison added such measures would be up to the states, as “the federal government can’t legislate that”.

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview