PM expresses outrage over Chinese official’s ‘deeply offensive’ image of Australian soldier

5 hours ago
Article image for PM expresses outrage over Chinese official’s ‘deeply offensive’ image of Australian soldier

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has expressed his outrage after a Chinese official tweeted a “terrible slur” on our servicemen and women.

Mr Morrison said in a press conference that Australia is seeking an apology and removal of the post from the Chinese government.

The post depicts a photoshopped image of an Australian soldier holding a bloodied knife to the throat of an Afghan civilian.

Warning: the following image may be distressing

He said it is a “false image and a terrible slur” on our defence force.

“It is deeply offensive to every Australian, every Australian who has served in that uniform.

“It is utterly outrageous and it cannot be justified on any basis whatsoever.

“The Chinese government should be totally ashamed of this post. It diminishes them in the world’s eyes.”

Australian Strategic Policy Institute’s Peter Jennings told Deborah Knight it does not bode well for relations between Australia and China.

“This looks like a piece of propaganda from the so-called Islamic State.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

