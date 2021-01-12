4BC
Pleas for QLD vouchers to ‘balance scales of justice’

5 hours ago
Joe Hildebrand
HospitalityRestaurants and Catering Industry Association of AustraliaSmall Business
Article image for Pleas for QLD vouchers to ‘balance scales of justice’

The hospitality industry is calling for the Queensland Government to introduce dining vouchers similar to the New South Wales ‘Dine and Discover’ vouchers. 

“We are always the receivers of the brunt of lockdowns and restrictions,” said Restaurant and Catering Industry Association CEO Wes Lambert.

“If you look at the most recent roadmap out of Queensland, it actually is 75 per cent restrictions on just hospitality businesses.”

Mr Lambert told Joe Hildebrand he expects “last minute snap lockdowns and restrictions up and down throughout 2021.”

He is now calling for “bespoke stimulus” and public incentives to support the suffering hospitality business to “balance the scales of justice”.

Press PLAY below to hear more

Image: Getty 

