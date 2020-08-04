Planning a holiday the ‘light at the end of the tunnel’ for families

Is the middle of a global pandemic a bad time to release a travel book? Not in comedian Peter Helliar’s eyes.

Peter and Bridget Helliar’s new book Trippin’ with Kids is in stores tomorrow.

Mr Helliar told Deborah Knight he had considered delaying the book’s release in light of the current travel restrictions, but eventually decided “the planning is part of the fun”.

“There’s no better time at the moment to be planning a trip, just to give you a little bit of light at the end of the tunnel.”

The Helliar family had originally intended to wait until the boys were older to travel, but Mr Helliar said he’s glad they rethought the decision.

“As soon as we decided [to travel], our lives just felt like they had more colour in them.

“Our days were more exciting.

“The book is really about encouraging parents to not delay, and taking away some of the ‘fear factor’ of travelling with kids.”

Image: Instagram/Peter Helliar