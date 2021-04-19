Plan to speed up the vaccine rollout for under 50s

Prime Minister Scott Morrison wants to give Australians aged over 50 early access to COVID-19 vaccines, in a bid to speed up the rollout.

National Cabinet has agreed-in-principle to the move, and is also backing the use of mass vaccination sites.

The logistics of the plan will be examined at the next meeting on Thursday.

Mr Morrison said the fight against COVID is not over yet.

“Australia’s comback is well underway, but there is further distance to travel.

“From the depths of despair a year ago, here we are, fighting our way back.”

