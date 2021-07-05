4BC
Pinkenba residents frustrated by sudden Damascus quarantine facility

7 hours ago
Spencer Howson
Article image for Pinkenba residents frustrated by sudden Damascus quarantine facility

Pinkenba residents have been frustrated by plans for a purpose-built quarantine facility at Damascus Barracks. 

Federal Labor Member for Lilley Anika Wells has met with a number of residents in the area to gauge public opinion. 

“There are concerns about putting the appropriate safeguards in place,” she told Spencer Howson.

“Probably the biggest thing from talking to people was there was no consultation about this.”

Ms Wells pointed out the previously proposed Wellcamp Airport quarantine facility was knocked back by the federal government partly due to pushback from Toowoomba residents.

“So where was that consultation for the people in Brisbane?”

But Spencer pointed out there were just 368 people living in Pinkenba at the last census, far outweighed by the population of Toowoomba.

Press PLAY below to hear Ms Wells’ response 

Image: Michael Rennie / Twitter

 

Spencer Howson
