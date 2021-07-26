Pharmacy guild labels rollout blindspot a ‘travesty’

More pharmacies across Queensland will be able to offer the COVID-19 jab.

An additional 82 community pharmacies across regional and rural Queensland will now be able to administer the jab.

President of the Queensland Branch of the Pharmacy Guild of Australia, Chris Owen, said by mid-August metropolitan community pharmacists will be included.

“It’s an absolute travesty we weren’t involved in the rollout sooner, inside we’re saying it’s a stroll out, and now that we have got the community pharmacies on board we can actually call it a proper rollout.”

He said pharmacists will largely be responsible for rolling out the Moderna vaccine when it comes to Australian shores.

“There will be an mRNA vaccine will be given through the community pharmacy network.”

