Pharmacists outraged over ‘staggering’ mark-up on face masks during crisis
Pharmacists have referred a major face mask supplier to the competition regulator over a 1500 per cent mark-up during the bushfires and coronavirus outbreak.
Livingstone Pty Ltd is under scrutiny after increasing the wholesale price of P2 face masks from $2.50 to $38.50 per unit.
Pharmacy Guild Victorian President Anthony Tassone referred the issue to the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission and tells Deborah Knight they have tried to reach out to the supplier.
“Despite multiple attempts in reaching out we haven’t received any formal response.
“It’s just a staggering price increase.”
Image: Getty/d3sign