4BC
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Pharmacists outraged over ‘staggering’ mark-up..

Pharmacists outraged over ‘staggering’ mark-up on face masks during crisis

1 hour ago
Deborah Knight
Anthony TassonePharmacy Guild Victorian

Pharmacists have referred a major face mask supplier to the competition regulator over a 1500 per cent mark-up during the bushfires and coronavirus outbreak.

Livingstone Pty Ltd is under scrutiny after increasing the wholesale price of P2 face masks from $2.50 to $38.50 per unit.

Pharmacy Guild Victorian President Anthony Tassone referred the issue to the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission and tells Deborah Knight they have tried to reach out to the supplier.

“Despite multiple attempts in reaching out we haven’t received any formal response.

“It’s just a staggering price increase.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty/d3sign

Deborah Knight
BusinessHealthMoneyNews
Advertisement
Advertisement
131 873

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.