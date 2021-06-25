4BC
Pharmacists ‘disgusted’ by Clive Palmer ‘preying on insecurities’

4 hours ago
Ray Hadley
Chris FreemanClive Palmer
Article image for Pharmacists ‘disgusted’ by Clive Palmer ‘preying on insecurities’

Pharmacists have blasted Clive Palmer over anti-COVID-19 vaccination flyers landing in Australian letterboxes.

Pharmaceutical Society of Australia National President Associate Professor Chris Freeman told Ray Hadley the flyers need to be binned.

“I’m actually disgusted.

“I think Mr Palmer is, unfortunately, preying on the insecurities and vulnerabilities of Australians.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty/Stefan Postles

Ray Hadley
HealthNews
