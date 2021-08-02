4BC
Pfizer vaccines to be available to some Australian children next week

3 hours ago
NINE NEWS AUSTRALIA
Australia’s vaccine rollout will be expanded to include some children next week.

Children aged 12 to 15 who are immunocompromised, as well as Indigenous children and children from remote communities who are in that age group, will be eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine from August 9.

The groups will be added to Phase 1B of the vaccine rollout.

About 220,000 children will be eligible for the Pfizer vaccine under the changes.

NINE NEWS AUSTRALIA
