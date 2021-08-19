4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • BREAKING | Pfizer vaccines opened up..

BREAKING | Pfizer vaccines opened up to 16-39-year-olds from late August

31 mins ago
National Nine News
covid-19pfizer
Article image for BREAKING | Pfizer vaccines opened up to 16-39-year-olds from late August

The federal government has opened up the eligibility to allow 16-39-year-olds to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 jab.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said they hoped the vaccine will be available for that age group from August 30.

“Now I want to stress, do not make a booking yet, we will advise when bookings can be made, it’s not today,” he said.

It will open up the access for around 8.6 million Australians in that age cohort.

 

Image: Nine News

National Nine News
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873