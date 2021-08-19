BREAKING | Pfizer vaccines opened up to 16-39-year-olds from late August

The federal government has opened up the eligibility to allow 16-39-year-olds to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 jab.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said they hoped the vaccine will be available for that age group from August 30.

“Now I want to stress, do not make a booking yet, we will advise when bookings can be made, it’s not today,” he said.

It will open up the access for around 8.6 million Australians in that age cohort.

Image: Nine News