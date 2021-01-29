4BC
Pfizer rollout hubs announced for Queensland

3 hours ago
4BC News
covid-19 vaccinepfizer
Article image for Pfizer rollout hubs announced for Queensland

Health Minister Yvette D’Ath has announced the six locations where the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be rolled out in Queensland. 

Cairns Hospital, Townsville Hospital, Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital, Princess Alexandra Hospital, Sunshine Coast University Hospital and Gold Coast University Hospital will act as Queensland’s six ‘hubs’ for the vaccine.

Ms D’Ath said the facilities were chosen to best manage the logistics of the Pfizer vaccine, which has strict limitations on storage, transportation and distribution.

“Queensland will begin this process as soon as we receive the first Pfizer vaccines from the Federal Government,” she said.

Priority group 1a will be the first to receive the jab.

This group includes quarantine and border workers, frontline COVID health workers, aged care and disability care staff and aged care and disability residents.

“We are ensuring we first protect the people who need it most. These are the people who are most at risk of exposure and severe disease,” said Doctor Jeannette Young.

But she urged all Queensland residents to receive the vaccine as soon as it becomes available to them.

Image: Getty

HealthNewsQLD
