Pfizer readily offered up to Queenslanders over 50

3 hours ago
Queenslanders aged over 50 are reporting they have been easily able to pass up the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in return for a Pfizer jab.

Listener Bob called Neil Breen, saying he initially signed up to receive the AstraZeneca at a vaccination hub.

However, on the day, he asked if he could get Pfizer instead.

“She said ‘yeah, just fill out this form instead of this form’,” Bob told Neil.

“So I did and just went through.”

Bob says he knows “lots of other people” his age also easily exchanging their AstraZeneca for Pfizer.

