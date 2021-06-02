Pfizer readily offered up to Queenslanders over 50

Queenslanders aged over 50 are reporting they have been easily able to pass up the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in return for a Pfizer jab.

Listener Bob called Neil Breen, saying he initially signed up to receive the AstraZeneca at a vaccination hub.

However, on the day, he asked if he could get Pfizer instead.

“She said ‘yeah, just fill out this form instead of this form’,” Bob told Neil.

“So I did and just went through.”

Bob says he knows “lots of other people” his age also easily exchanging their AstraZeneca for Pfizer.

