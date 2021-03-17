4BC
Petero Civoniceva tips the Bronco to watch in Titans match

4 hours ago
Peter Psaltis
brisbane broncospetero civoniceva
Article image for Petero Civoniceva tips the Bronco to watch in Titans match

The Gold Coast Titans are the favourites in this week’s Friday night game after the Brisbane Broncos had three players suffer injury in their first match of the season.

While the forwards lost two players, Asiata and Lodge, Petero Civoniceva told Peter Psaltis it doesn’t need to slow the team down.

“It’s gonna be on the likes of Tevita, on his shoulders, to guide us into Game 2 against the Titans.

“[I’m] looking forward to Tevita leading out a young forward pack all the way.”

Civoniceva said the pressure is on for the team to hold onto momentum, after it was lost in the second half last week.

“Up until halftime, things were looking good. We had a few setbacks there, with a few injuries to key players.

“But at the end of the day, it’s no excuse.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview 

Image: Albert Perez/Getty Images

