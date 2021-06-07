4BC
Peter Wynn experienced ‘the biggest eye-opener’ in deadly episode

14 hours ago
Ray Hadley
heart attackHeart FoundationHeart Foundation Bill StavreskiPeter Wynn
Article image for Peter Wynn experienced ‘the biggest eye-opener’ in deadly episode

Retired Parramatta second-rower Peter Wynn has shared the startling details from “the biggest eye-opener” he’s experienced. 

Wynn recently suffered a shock heart attack, despite leading a healthy and active lifestyle.

He told Ray he’d set out for work, like every other day, when “all of a sudden, this pain … hit me in my chest, down my arm”.

“I slumped under a tree and I couldn’t move.”

Wynn wasn’t able to call passers-by for help, struck so immobile by the attack.

“Mate, I’m telling you it was the biggest eye-opener.”

Press PLAY below to hear how Wynn survived 

Heart Foundation General Manager Bill Stavreski has implored people recognising symptoms of heart attack to call 000 without hesitation.

Press PLAY below to hear how to save a life in the event of a heart attack

Image: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Ray Hadley
HealthNewsRugby League
