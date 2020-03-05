Peter V’Landys tight-lipped on Todd Greenberg’s unclear future

ARL Commission Chairman Peter V’Landys says they aren’t looking for a replacement for NRL CEO Todd Greenberg amid growing concerns of his position in the game.

The Daily Telegraph’s Sports Editor-at-large Phil Rothfield has revealed Greenberg is under pressure from several fronts as he looks to extend his current tenure.

Mr V’Landys tells Mark Levy that Greenberg is in the position until October, when his contract will be up for renewal.

“There’s no rush to move into these things.

“We’re not looking for anyone else at the moment.”

