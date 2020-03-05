4BC
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Peter V’Landys tight-lipped on Todd Greenberg’s unclear future

3 hours ago
Mark Levy
PETER V'LANDYSTodd Greenberg

ARL Commission Chairman Peter V’Landys says they aren’t looking for a replacement for NRL CEO Todd Greenberg amid growing concerns of his position in the game.

The Daily Telegraph’s Sports Editor-at-large Phil Rothfield has revealed Greenberg is under pressure from several fronts as he looks to extend his current tenure.

Mr V’Landys tells Mark Levy that Greenberg is in the position until October, when his contract will be up for renewal.

“There’s no rush to move into these things.

“We’re not looking for anyone else at the moment.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Mark Levy
NewsRugby LeagueSports
Advertisement
Advertisement
131 873

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.