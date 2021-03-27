Peter V’landys doesn’t rule out moving games after COVID-19 scare

ARL Commission Chairman Peter V’landys has not ruled out moving NRL games following a COVID-19 scare in Queensland.

The state has recorded two new community cases in the last two days prompting discussions to take place at the NRL to mitigate any impact on the competition.

V’landys admits several protocols similar to those in place last year could be implemented again in Queensland.

He told The Continuous Call Team they’ve been planning for a worst case scenario.

“There is (a possibility of moving games),” V’landys said.

“It really depends on the infection rate.

“What we’ve discovered in the last few weeks though is that they’ve been able to contain it with the tracing etc.

“The next 48 hours will be able to tell us as to the magnitude if it has got out into the community and the rate of it and we’ll make the decisions from there.

“We’ve always planned for the worst case scenario, so we’re ready for any situation.”

Click ‘play’ to hear the full interview below.