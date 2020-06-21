Peter V’Landys: Clubs Have to be Financially Responsible

After reports of a $2 million pay out to sacked Warriors coach Stephen Kearney, ARLC Chairman Peter V’Landys has told the Continuous Call Team that clubs have to be financially responsible.

“The clubs have autonomy, naturally, and they have to make decisions for themselves. But in this situation, revenues are down, we’ve had a very tough year. the clubs have got to be financially responsible and they’ve also got to be cost effective. Making those sorts of decisions doesn’t reflect that”.

The Chairman also remained bullish about crowds, and praised the referees for their successful implementation of the 6 again rule.