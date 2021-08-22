Peter Gleeson: Why there’s no urgency to solve the youth crime epidemic 

A lack of government action against youth crime in Queensland has attracted criticism over the last week, but Peter Gleeson says it’s unlikely to change.

Youth crime returned to the forefront of public attention last week when former Wallaby Toutai Kefu’s family was allegedly attack in their home during an attempted burglary.

Peter Gleeson says there’s no motivation for the Palaszczuk government to address youth crime, despite widespread scrutiny.

“They know it doesn’t affect people’s voting intention,” he told Neil Breen.

“The Labor government know that at the end of the day, people aren’t going to vote against them for it, and so they continue to allow them to get away with it.”

Press PLAY below to hear Peter Gleeson’s chat with Neil Breen

Image: Getty