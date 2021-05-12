4BC
Peter Gleeson unloads on nation’s ‘worst health department’

6 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Peter Gleeson
Article image for Peter Gleeson unloads on nation’s ‘worst health department’

Sky News commentator Peter Gleeson is not convinced by the Palaszczuk Government’s multi-million dollar funding package to solve the state’s ambulance ramping epidemic. 

“I noticed the government very quickly stumped up $100 million to try and alleviate some of the problem,” he told Deborah Knight.

“But I guess the question for taxpayers in Queensland is: how did it get to this?”

Peter said it took investigative journalism from The Courier Mail and Nine to spur the government to action.

“I’ve always maintained that Queensland Health is probably the worst health department in the country.

“They are obsessed with secrecy, obfuscation, they run around and try and gild the lily on certain parts of their responsibilities.”

Press PLAY below to hear his comments in full 

Image: Getty

Deborah Knight
News
