  Home
  News
  • Peter Gleeson defends ‘extraordinary’ quarantine..

Peter Gleeson defends ‘extraordinary’ quarantine breach by Wests Tigers player

5 hours ago
Deborah Knight
covid-19hotel quarantineJames RobertsNRL
Article image for Peter Gleeson defends ‘extraordinary’ quarantine breach by Wests Tigers player

Columnist Peter Gleeson has defended an NRL player’s hotel quarantine breach in Queensland.

Footage surfaced late yesterday, appearing to show Wests Tigers player James Roberts on the balcony attached to his hotel quarantine room.

Under a strict regime laid out by Queensland Health, windows and doors have been taped shut in an effort to keep guests in their rooms.

This comes after guests were recently caught passing milk across balconies at a family quarantine hotel.

Roberts told officials he stepped outside for fresh air because of a mental health issue.

“I just find it extraordinary that they’re confining people without fresh air for 14 days,” Peter Gleeson told Deborah Knight.

“This strikes at the heart of the whole mental health issue that we’re seeing permeate throughout Sydney right now.

“Being able to go out on the balcony would be a massive boost for someone 14 days in quarantine.

“I actually think they need to look at that.”

Press PLAY below to hear Gleeson’s comments in full

Image: Mark Kolbe / Getty Images

Deborah Knight
News
