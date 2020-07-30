Peter Dutton slams ‘stupidity’ of lying teens at centre of COVID-19 threat

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton has blasted two Queensland teenagers who allegedly lied on their border declaration passes, avoiding quarantine.

The two 19-year-olds have tested positive to coronavirus after returning to Queensland from Melbourne, via Sydney.

A police investigation is underway into the circumstances of how they were able to return to Brisbane when they should have been in hotel quarantine.

It has prompted fears of a COVID-19 outbreak as contact tracers scramble to identify the women’s locations after they allegedly failed to self-isolate.

“It beggars belief that we could see such stupidity,” Mr Dutton told Ray Hadley.

“I think people need to start thinking about the consequences of their actions.

“If somebody dies as a result of this it may be a different investigation altogether.”

