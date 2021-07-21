4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Peter Dutton shuts down idea of stopping all international arrivals

1 hour ago
ray hadley
borderscovid-19federal politicsPETER DUTTON
Article image for Peter Dutton shuts down idea of stopping all international arrivals

Defence Minister Peter Dutton has shut down the idea of Australia pausing all international arrivals, saying it would be harmful to the nation.

Mr Dutton told Ray Hadley the federal government has aimed to curtail the local spread of the virus while fighting for Australia’s trade industry and citizens’ compassionate concerns.

“The reality is that Australians have got family members overseas … We’ve got business to conduct or people don’t get employed,” he said.

“We produce more here in Australia in the agricultural sector – many, many items more – than what we are able to consume, so people have got to be negotiating those deals overseas.

“People want to go and see their grandkids, they want to see a dying relative, we’ve got to provide a balance and I think the Prime Minister has tried to strike that with the Premiers.

“People don’t want us bickering, they want these problems sorted, they want to get back to their lives as they knew it a few years ago.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

ray hadley
AustraliaNewsPolitics
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873