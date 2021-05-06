Peter Dutton sends ‘clear message’ of support to Defence community

Defence Minister Peter Dutton has set out a “clear message” of commitment to fixing issues facing the current and former members of the ADF.

Following the reinstating of Meritorious Unit Citations, the Minister was recently commended by former infantry platoon sergeant Justin Huggett.

“It’s taken a politician with no military background to fix a monumental military screw up,” Mr Huggett wrote in the Townsville Bulletin.

Mr Dutton told Ray Hadley he’s proud of the Defence community, and wants both veterans and currently serving personnel to know greater support is on its way.

“I want to do more for them, I want greater recognition of what they’ve done for our country, and we’ll look at different ways in which we can do that.”

