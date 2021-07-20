Peter Dutton says Australians are ‘sick’ of China’s cyber activity

Australians and countries around the world are “sick” of the nature and size of China’s alleged cyber attacks in recent years, according to Federal Defence Minister Peter Dutton.

Speaking to Scott Emerson today, Mr Dutton said the scale at which China is allegedly operating to exploit online vulnerabilities is “remarkable”.

“It’s important to call out people, countries, who are doing the wrong thing,” he said.

“If they can operate without being identified, then they’ll continue to operate that way.”

Australia today joined with the US, Britain and the European Union to call-out Beijing, blaming China for a series of cyber attacks.

China is accused of exploiting vulnerabilities in the Microsoft Exchange in January this year, affecting computers and networks worldwide, including Australia.

“It is a major step for a lot of those countries to specifically identify China as the offender here and they’ve done it because people in most developed countries are sick of the activity and the scale at which its operating,” Mr Dutton said.

