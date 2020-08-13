4BC
Peter Dutton says Australia is safer after criminals deported

10 hours ago
Ray Hadley
PETER DUTTON

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton is assuring Australia is a safer place after hundreds of foreign criminals were deported.

In a bid to release pressure on the immigration detention system, the government locked in charter flights to New Zealand, Britain and Europe for convicted criminals.

250 offenders are being kept on Christmas Island while the government works through hurdles posed by COVID-19 to send them back to their country of origin.

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton told Ray Hadley it was an expensive but necessary move.

“I think we’ve literally saved thousands of children from being sexually abused.

“I think we’ve stopped crimes that would have taken place otherwise by people who have been convicted multiple, multiple, times.

“I honestly believe our country is just safer for them not being here.”

Ray Hadley
AustraliaCrimeNews
